Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.70. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 18,258 shares changing hands.

ACHN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.63.

The stock has a market cap of $517.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

