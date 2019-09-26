AdHive (ADH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $198.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $230,246.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

