Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading Down 10.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77, 1,923,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,033,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 371,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

