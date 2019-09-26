AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

FWDB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.06.

