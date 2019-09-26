AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.28

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of YOLO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 34,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

