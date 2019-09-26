Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth $271,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 37.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 452.5% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,530. Aecom has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

