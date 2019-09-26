AES Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,751% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in AES by 58.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. AES has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

