AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 197,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.93. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

