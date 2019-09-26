Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of A$1.90 ($1.34).

Get Aims Property Securities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Nott purchased 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,251.30 ($22,164.04).

Aims Property Securities Fund Company Profile

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.