Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.22. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 1,268 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFLYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

About Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.