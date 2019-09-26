Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 3.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $45,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 130,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 360,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 67,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $54,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,408.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 and sold 14,750 shares valued at $349,584. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

