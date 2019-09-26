AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AKS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of AKS opened at $2.34 on Monday. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $718.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AK Steel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in AK Steel by 133.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

