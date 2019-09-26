Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) received a $18.00 target price from equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Svb Leerink lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 3,201,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. Equities research analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,624 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 237,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.