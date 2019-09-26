Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $11,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,000 shares of company stock worth $12,079,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 150.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 410,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

