Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given a $236.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been given a $236.00 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. 9,941,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,914. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

