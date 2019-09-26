Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,755 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.85% of Allergan worth $468,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.50. 1,055,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

