Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Eaton Vance Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $960,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,235.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $855.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,169.76. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

