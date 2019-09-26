Alphacat Reaches Market Cap of $416,948.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $416,948.00 and $31,929.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

