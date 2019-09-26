Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.97

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $19.56. Altagas shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 162,661 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altagas Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.23%.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

