Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.39. Alumina shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 14,191,537 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

