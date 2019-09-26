Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,247.84.

AMZN stock opened at $1,768.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $883.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,845.67. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $178,901,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $125,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $17,190,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

