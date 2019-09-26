America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans — Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 161.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 11,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $486.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

