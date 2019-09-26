American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 4,605,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,005. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

