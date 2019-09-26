American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$120.45 million during the quarter.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.