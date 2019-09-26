American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Short Interest Up 51.3% in September

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 955,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of AOBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $316.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.29.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.