American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 27,083 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

