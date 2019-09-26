AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 127.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,345. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.