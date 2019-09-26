Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

