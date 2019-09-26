Analysts Anticipate Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708,051. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.