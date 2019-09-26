Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,333,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after acquiring an additional 459,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 410.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 181,803 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 105.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 173,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 745,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,098. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

