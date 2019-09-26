Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

UMRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 3,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

