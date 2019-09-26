Analysts Set Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 118,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

