Analyzing 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -6.76% -3.43% -1.55% Chinanet Online -11.13% -59.94% -26.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Chinanet Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $494.66 million 1.84 -$29.83 million ($0.24) -33.83 Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.37 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Volatility and Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 21Vianet Group and Chinanet Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Chinanet Online on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

