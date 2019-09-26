ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDA remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

