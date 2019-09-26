AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,088. The stock has a market cap of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.