Animalcare Group Plc (ANCR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 22nd

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Animalcare Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,341. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

