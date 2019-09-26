ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 411,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,593,778. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

