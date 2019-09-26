ANON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $131,742.00 and $52.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.