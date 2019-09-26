Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to announce $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.44 million. Aphria posted sales of $10.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 923.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $503.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.91 million to $514.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $709.97 million, with estimates ranging from $667.09 million to $766.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 416,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 4,621,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.90. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

