Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE AIT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 122,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

