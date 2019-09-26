Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $55.44. 412,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,937. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

