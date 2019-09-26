Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 423,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 122,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,230. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

