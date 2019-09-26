Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,882 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 72,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

