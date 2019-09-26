Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Reaches $14.47 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $14.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00190084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.01021377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088495 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bibox, Huobi, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

