ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $15.03. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 3,692,193 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

