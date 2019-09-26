Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 531,075 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 472,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

