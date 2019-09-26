Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $453.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.