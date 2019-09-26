Ark Trading 25.4% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Ark has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $424,516.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

