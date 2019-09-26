Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,377,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,050% from the previous session’s volume of 143,259 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.26.

ARTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arotech Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 141.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arotech in the first quarter worth $78,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arotech in the first quarter worth $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arotech by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Arotech by 26.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

