ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -680.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,368. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $959.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

ATNI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.